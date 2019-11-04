1  of  2
Breaking News
Police identify man, woman found dead in home Davenport vehicle crash involving semi sends two individuals to local hospitals

WATCH: Midday News Break

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Alexandria Ikomoni takes you through today’s local headlines.

Local 4 Midday News Break

Midday News Break: Alexandria Ikomoni takes you through today’s local headlines.

Posted by Local 4 News WHBF TV on Monday, November 4, 2019

A look at headlines from around the country.

Local 4 Midday News Break

A look at headlines from around the country.

Posted by Local 4 News WHBF TV on Monday, November 4, 2019

Ashe Simpson has Your Local Pinpoint Forecast.

Local 4 Midday News

Ashe Simpson has Your Local Pinpoint Forecast.

Posted by Local 4 News WHBF TV on Monday, November 4, 2019

Thanks for joining us for this Midday News Break. Enjoy the rest of your day, Quad Cities.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story