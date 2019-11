Imagine being a 9-0 Big Ten team and being left out of the College Football Playoff rankings' top 4, sitting behind assorted one-loss teams.

Hawkeyes fans don't have to work too hard to conjure it, because it happened to them in 2015. Now they're in the unenviable position of sympathizing with -- or even defending -- the credentials of their oldest rival, the 9-0 Minnesota Golden Gophers.