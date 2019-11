STERLING, Ill. — It's that time of year again, the weather is changing and the holiday season is upon us. Soon, you will start seeing Salvation Army bell ringers throughout the Sterling-Rock Falls area. However, they are still in need of volunteers to make sure they are able to complete their mission.

"We are ringing next week on Black Friday, but still need volunteers," Captain Dave of the Salvation Army said. "We have over 300 hours filled. We still need over 1700 hours."