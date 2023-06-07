Grab the lawn chairs, Movie in the Park is back in Moline!

Bring the entire family and some snacks to Browning Park, 15th Street and 22nd Avenue, for a showing of “The Mighty Ducks” on Friday, June 9. The movie is rated PG. It will start at dusk, around 8:45 p.m., and is an hour and 45 minutes long. The start time is subject to change.

Rain or windy conditions will be cause for cancellation. Check the Moline Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page for cancellation details. For more information on the Moline Parks Department, click here.