WATCH: Mike Matson gets sworn in as new mayor of Davenport

Mike Matson was sworn in as the new mayor of Davenport at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Davenport City Hall building. (Britni Moses, OurQuadCities.com)

Mike Matson took his oath of office at Davenport City Hall Wednesday night after defeating Rita Rawson in the November elections with 60% of the vote.

Mayor Matson has shared his focus with Local 4 News, which includes addressing crime in Davenport, especially among youth.

He also tells us he wants to help small businesses thrive.

New aldermen were sworn in tonight as well, and Mayor Matson will be depending on them to help achieve his goals for the City of Davenport.

Watch the Facebook Live video of Mayor Matson being sworn in here.

