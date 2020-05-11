WATCH Moline gives State of the City Address online, local leaders talk recent developments

Amid the pandemic, the City of Moline delivered a virtual State of the City Address on Monday.

Sponsored by the Kiwanis Moline, the address was released on Youtube. Mayor Stephanie Acre gave updates on the recent developments.

Other local leaders from different organizations who gave updates include- Ben Leischner, executive director from QC International Airport; JD Schulte, Moline Public Works Director; Moline Police Chief Daven Gault; Dr. Rachel Savage, Superintendent of Moline-Coal Valley School District; and Carol Barnes, Moline Finance Director.