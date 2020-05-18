WATCH: Monmouth College celebrates Class of 2020

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Monmouth College made the decision to hold its 163rd annual commencement exercises online.

The college kicked off its week-long celebration of the Class of 2020 by stepping back in time to August of 2016, when students first began preparations for their new academic adventure.

On Friday, the college posted a video with a special message from the Class of 2018.

On Saturday, a virtual rendition of the Senior Gala was posted, which was followed by a livestreamed Senior Toast.

Monmouth College’s week of honoring the Class of 2020 concluded on Sunday with a virtual commencement ceremony.

Graduates can expect to receive their diplomas this upcoming week and are invited to return to the college for an on-campus ceremony planned for Saturday, September 19.

The latest information regarding Monmouth College’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic is available here.