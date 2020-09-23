WATCH: Motorcycle catches fire, first responders put out flames

Davenport Police responded to a motorcycle crash on Tuesday night near W. Second Street and Gaines Street.

Video posted on the Davenport and QC Area Scanner Traffic Discussion Facebook page by a group member showed the motorcycle completely engulfed in flames before the first responders arrived to put out the fire.

Local 4 News reached out to the Davenport Police Department to gather more information, but all they could say at this time was that they responded to a motorcycle crash at that location.