WATCH: Muscatine Community College’s 2020 Commencement Ceremony

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges made the decision to hold all 2020 commencement ceremonies online.

Muscatine Community College kicked off the virtual series of celebrations Friday evening with a special commencement ceremony streamed live via their Facebook page.

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges’ Class of 2020 will continue to be honored on Monday, May 18, when Clinton Community College holds their virtual commencement ceremony.

The celebrations will conclude on Tuesday, May 19 with Scott Community College’s virtual commencement ceremony.

All of Eastern Iowa Community Colleges’ 2020 commencement ceremonies will be uploaded via YouTube as they air.

Muscatine, Clinton and Scott Community Colleges are inviting all 2020 graduates to return to their college next year and participate in the 2021 graduation ceremonies. More information is available here.

