WATCH: New Moline mayor, aldermen take oath of office

Moline’s new mayor is now on the job.

Sangeetha Rayapati was applauded after she took an oath of office during Tuesday night’s Moline City Council meeting, along with the new aldermen.

Rayapati replaces Stephanie Acri, who had the job since 2017.

She tells Local 4 News her four years as the Moline School Board president prepared her for this.

Rayapati adds she looks forward now to hearing from people about the changes they want to see in the city.

Watch the full city council meeting and find more coverage on Rayapati below.

MORE STORIES ABOUT SANGEETHA RAYAPATI