Watch now! LeClaire, Clinton featured in new videos about distilleries, wineries

University of Iowa graduate student Trevon Coleman filming in the barrel room at Mississippi River Distilling Company located near the Lincoln Highway Heritage Byway in LeClaire, Iowa.

The Prairie Rivers of Iowa Lincoln Highway Heritage Byway program has shared two videos that feature breweries, distilleries and wineries in eastern Iowa – including one in LeClaire and another in Clinton.

The videos were filmed and edited by two University of Iowa graduate students through the university’s Director of Arts & Humanities for the Office of Outreach & Engagement Leslie Finer and the Department of Cinematic Arts, a news release says. The project was funded in part by the Iowa Tourism Office and participating businesses.

Wide River Winery in Clinton and Mississippi River Distilling Company in LeClaire are featured in the first film. The second features Cedar Ridge Winery and Distillery in Swisher and Big Grove Brewery in Iowa City.

All of the businesses use local produce as much as possible to create their spirits, wines and beers.

“We were so excited to receive this grant from the Iowa Tourism Office earlier this year and then COVID-19 hit. We were unsure how this project would evolve as establishments were required to close at first and then operate differently over the summer,” said Prairie Rivers of Iowa Lincoln Highway Heritage Byway Coordinator Jan Gammon.

“We were fortunate to have the University of Iowa work with us to find graduate students Trevon Coleman and Philip Rabalais,” she said. “They were wonderful to work with. The four locations were accommodating too as COVID-19 regulations changed almost daily.”

“We maintained distances while filming and the crew was continuously masked. Then the derecho hit and we had challenges with locations not having power. But we worked around issues and forged on. I am so delighted with the result and could not be more pleased with what we’ve produced.”



The videos are available on the Prairie Rivers of Iowa Lincoln Highway Heritage Byway page at prrcd.org and TravelIowa.com. They can also be seen directly on Prairie Rivers of Iowa’s YouTube channel using these links:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gV4zTBb73nM&t=9s and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=skoaBsqtbn0.

The Lincoln Highway Heritage Byway also has produced a tri-fold brochure that lists all the breweries, distilleries and wineries in eastern Iowa along the Lincoln Highway—the first improved transcontinental road. It is available at select locations and at prrcd.org.

For more information about the project, contact Gammon at jgammon@prrcd.org or call 515-232-0048.