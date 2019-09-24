WATCH: Pete Buttigieg speaks at St. Ambrose Local News Posted: Sep 24, 2019 / 12:45 PM CDT / Updated: Sep 24, 2019 / 01:59 PM CDT A gym full of people come to hear Pete Buttigieg speak at St. Ambrose. (Shawn Loging, OurQuadCities.com) Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg spoke at St. Ambrose in Davenport on Tuesday. Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaking at St. Ambrose Town Hall. Local 4 News WHBF TVPosted by Local 4 News WHBF TV on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 Campaign tells me they're nearing 1000 people at @PeteButtigieg @stambrose town hall. @Local4NewsWHBF— Shawn Loging (@ShawnLoging) September 24, 2019 More Election Coverage Duckworth: Military action against Iran justified if U.S. attacked Presidential candidate Klobuchar visits Muscatine Beto O’Rourke claims he can win Texas for Dems as nominee Beto O’Rourke prefers public option over Medicare for All O’Rourke says any trade agreement must be ‘good for workers and farmers’ Beto’s a punk O’Rourke commits to two-state solution in Israeli – Palestinian conflict Supporters — and hecklers — greet presidential candidate Joe Biden in QC Breaking down Biden’s 2020 campaign struggles