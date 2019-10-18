WATCH: Presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar in the QC Local News Posted: Oct 18, 2019 / 06:36 PM CDT / Updated: Oct 18, 2019 / 08:17 PM CDT Presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar speaks at the German American Heritage Center in Davenport on October 18, 2019. (Joshua Vinson, OurQuadCities.com) First, Amy Klobuchar is hosting a town hall at the German American Heritage Center in Davenport. Easily 200+ people here… it’s worth mentioning a lot of the national media here as well.We are sticking around to talk with @amyklobuchar once her event is over. pic.twitter.com/aSc3xQMtec— Joshua Alfonzo Vinson (@TheJoshAVinson) October 18, 2019 After @amyklobuchar’s town hall, @Local4NewsWHBF’s @TheJoshAVinson had a chance to ask her questions about her plans if elected as president. #AmyKlobuchar pic.twitter.com/nLve6VW1C3— Britni Moses (@BritniMoses) October 19, 2019 About to go live as @amyklobuchar is in Davenport and will speak to a standing room crowd only monetarily.Tune in at six for our live coverage @Local4NewsWHBF pic.twitter.com/PZ2TB5VRpr— Joshua Alfonzo Vinson (@TheJoshAVinson) October 18, 2019 Mr. Josh A. Vinson intently preparing for his 6 p.m. live shot at the @amyklobuchar town hall inside the German American Heritage Center in #DavenportIA. @TheJoshAVinson @Local4NewsWHBF #YLEH #YourLocalElectionHeadquarters pic.twitter.com/yOm6xze10Y— Britni Moses (@BritniMoses) October 18, 2019 Stay tuned to the @Local4NewsWHBF Facebook page because we’ll be coming to you live around 5:30 in #DavenportIA for the @amyklobuchar town hall taking place at the German American Heritage Center. https://t.co/6e1Wme1Z94 #AmyKlobuchar #GAHC #YLEH #YourLocalElectionHeadquarters pic.twitter.com/5vzEkiQgpj— Britni Moses (@BritniMoses) October 18, 2019 Posted by Local 4 News WHBF TV on Friday, October 18, 2019 Later, Julian Castro is at St. Ambrose University in Davenport. More Election Coverage Duckworth: Military action against Iran justified if U.S. attacked Presidential candidate Klobuchar visits Muscatine Beto O’Rourke claims he can win Texas for Dems as nominee Beto O’Rourke prefers public option over Medicare for All O’Rourke says any trade agreement must be ‘good for workers and farmers’ Beto’s a punk O’Rourke commits to two-state solution in Israeli – Palestinian conflict Supporters — and hecklers — greet presidential candidate Joe Biden in QC Breaking down Biden’s 2020 campaign struggles