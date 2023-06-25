Get ready for the longest recreational bike touring event in the world by watching a free documentary about the race at The Voy 61 Drive In Theatre.

The theatre, located south of Maquoketa, Iowa, will have a free screening of “Shift: The RAGBRAI Documentary” on Tuesday, July 18th. The entrance gate will open at 7:30 p.m. and the documentary will begin at 9 p.m.

“Shift” tells the story of RAGBRAI through ground-breaking photography and interviews with three riders and two community leaders as they endure grueling miles and personal hurdles to find peace, redemption and clarity while biking across Iowa. Nearly 50 years ago, a couple of Des Moines Register writers and weekend bicyclists got the idea to pedal across the state and call it “work”. The paper agreed on one condition: you have to invite the readers to join the ride. In the years since about 300 bicyclists set out on the inaugural ride in 1973, RAGBRAI — the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa — has grown into the oldest, largest and longest recreational bicycle touring event in the world. “Shift: The RAGBRAI Documentary” uncovers the people who ride, the towns that host and the freedom RAGBRAI offers riders to find whatever it was that led them to put their lives on hold and ride across a Midwestern state in July.

The Voy 61 Drive In Theatre is one of only four drive ins still operating across the state of Iowa and offer both first run movies and family and budget-friendly entertainment. Families enjoy the free train rides, swing set, sand box, basketball court, whiffle ball diamond, tetherball and volleyball. Guests can visit the concession stand for snacks or bring their own for tailgating.

For more information, click here.