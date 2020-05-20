WATCH: Scott Community College’s 2020 Commencement Ceremony

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges made the decision to hold all 2020 commencement ceremonies online.

Muscatine Community College kicked off the series of celebrations last Friday evening with their virtual commencement ceremony.

Students of Clinton Community College were honored Monday evening with a virtual commencement ceremony.

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges gave their final congratulations to the Class of 2020 Tuesday evening during Scott Community College’s virtual commencement ceremony, which can be viewed below.

In addition to being posted on each college’s Facebook page, the ceremonies were also uploaded via the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges YouTube channel as they aired.

Muscatine, Clinton and Scott Community Colleges are inviting all 2020 graduates to return to their college next year and participate in the 2021 graduation ceremonies. More information is available here.