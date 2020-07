The Davenport Police Department has identified a person of interest in the missing persons search for 10 year old girl Breasia Terrell. He is Henry Dinkins who has been arrested on charges unrelated to this case. He is a registered sex offender and detectives now want to find out his whereabouts between 10:00 PM Thursday Night until noon Friday.

Police have impounded all three of his vehicles. They are a 2007 Chevy Impala, a 2012 Black Chevy Camaro, and a 1980's Kings Highway Motor Home. Detectives are currently investigating all of them.