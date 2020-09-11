WATCH: Soldiers place flags in preparation for Rock Island Arsenal’s 9/11 memorial ceremony

On Thursday, soldiers at the Rock Island Arsenal could be seen placing flags ahead of Friday’s 9/11 memorial ceremony.

The flags represent those who died not only in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, but those who have given their lives in the ongoing War on Terror.

The Rock Island Arsenal’s 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony will begin 10 a.m. at the Arsenal’s 9/11 Memorial site, located on Rodman Avenue, across from Memorial Field.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event will look a little different.

Due to the need to maintain social distancing, attendance at the ceremony is limited and available on an invitation-only basis.

The ceremony will be streamed live via the Rock Island Arsenal’s Facebook page.

Lt. Gen. Thomas James, commanding general of First Army, will serve as the guest speaker.

The ceremony will also feature a wreath-laying ceremony, a 21-gun salute, a moment of silence and the playing of “Taps.”

The early-morning flag walk that has been part of past 9/11 Remembrances will not be held this year.