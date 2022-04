Muscatine Mayor Brad Bark is joined by City Administrator Carol Webb and Communications Manager Kevin Jenison for a unique 2022 State of the City address to the residents of Muscatine in this week’s episode of “Muscatine In Focus.”

The video is available on the on the City of Muscatine website: MAYOR’S ADDRESS

The video is also available on the Muscatine in Focus YouTube page at STATE OF THE CITY.