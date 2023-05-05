The USA Gymnastics Region 4 Tumbling & Trampoline Competition continues through Sunday Sunday at the RiverCenter (South Building – Great Hall) in Davenport.

The competition includes 650 of the best athletes from 17 states across the Midwest, said John Kauffman, of USA Gymnastics. “Participants range in age anywhere from 3 to 35, so it’s a wide range of athletes. This sport is unique because most people think of their back yard trampoline, so this is kind of the extreme version of that.”

Tumblers fly through the air Friday at the RiverCenter, Davenport, where competition continues Saturday and Sunday. (photo by Mike Colón)

It is an Olympic sport, he said. “From here, they will qualify on to nationals.”

“Just the height that you can get on some of the flips, just the air time,” said competitor Anton Yakunin, of Coralville, Iowa, on why he loves the sport.

“I hope to be elite one day,” said competitor Moreah Fhaerski, of St. Louis.

The Regional Championships (Levels 1-Elite) will name Regional Champions in age groups for all disciplines (synchronized trampoline, Levels 9-SR Elite). This also will serve as the second and final opportunity for competitors to qualify for the Stars & Stripes Championships and USA Gymnastics Championships held in the summer of 2023.

The public is welcome. There is an admission charge at the door.

Competition hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday.