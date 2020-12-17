WATCH: Video helps navigate changes coming to I-74 bridge traffic pattern

With a new traffic pattern for Illinois bound traffic on the I-74 bridge, the I-74 Mississippi River Bridge project has produced a video to help drivers navigate and be prepared for the changes that start on Friday.
Part of the Illinois bound traffic will use two lanes of the new bridge, while downtown Moline traffic will still cross over the river on the original span.
The video below explains the changes in detail and shows the specific routes travelers will have to take to reach their destination.