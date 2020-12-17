WATCH: Video helps navigate changes coming to I-74 bridge traffic pattern

The new I-74 bridge was opened for a media tour on November 11, 2020. The bridge is scheduled to open three Iowa-bound lanes on November 13, 2020. (Zack Winiecki, OurQuadCities.com)

With a new traffic pattern for Illinois bound traffic on the I-74 bridge, the I-74 Mississippi River Bridge project has produced a video to help drivers navigate and be prepared for the changes that start on Friday.

Related Content I-74 bridge traffic pattern changing Friday

Part of the Illinois bound traffic will use two lanes of the new bridge, while downtown Moline traffic will still cross over the river on the original span.

The video below explains the changes in detail and shows the specific routes travelers will have to take to reach their destination.