Students in one elementary school in Maquoketa got an unexpected couple of days off from classes today and tomorrow, courtesy of a faulty pipe and a lot of water.

In a post on the Maquoketa Community School District’s Facebook Page, Superintendent Tara Notz said, “I’m so sorry to share that Cardinal Elementary School had a significant water leak due to a pipe breaking on Saturday morning.” The break led to flooding throughout the library and several classrooms. A disaster restoration company has been working at the school since the leak to remove the water, reduce moisture in the building and clean the carpets but due to the size of the damaged area, larger equipment is needed to complete the cleanup. The new equipment doesn’t allow students to be in the building while it’s being used, so the school is closed today and Tuesday.

The cleanup process will be monitored closely, and school officials will make determinations about opening the school for the rest of the week on a day-to-day basis. “We will be further discussing on Monday how we can support this lost learning time for your student(s),” Notz’ post said.

For the latest information on the cleanup and when students can return to classes, visit the school district’s Facebook page.