A sprinkler malfunction at UnityPoint Health Hospital in Rock Island has made a real mess for visitors and patients.

Anyone going to the hospital is asked to use the Heart Center entrance, which is just to the left of the main entrance and easily accessible. The hospital’s main entrance is temporarily closed as crews clean up after water damaged some areas on the ground floor and floor below. Nobody was injured by the water and there was disruption to patient care. Hallway detours are being put in place to help people avoid the affected area.

“I’d like to thank our amazing team members and leaders, our facilities team and the fire department who all rushed to the hospital in the middle of the night to help ensure no patients were impacted by the sudden water,” says Robert J. Erickson, president and chief executive officer. “This event is a great example of how dedicated our teams are to the people we care for.”

Hospital officials believe the recent cold weather may be to blame. UnityPoint Health will provide updates about the main entrance reopening through its website and social media page.