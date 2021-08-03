Water main break closes Brady Street

Brady Street in Davenport is closed north of Kirkwood Boulevard due to a water main break on August 3, 2021. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

A water main break forced the closure Tuesday of Brady Street in Davenport.

The street is buckled north of Kirkwood Boulevard and is closed for roughly three blocks to Locust Street.

The four lanes will be closed “for a while.”

Davenport Public Works and Iowa American Water are here. Water has been shut off to the area. It might be a 12-inch main that is at issue.