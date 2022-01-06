Water main break floods QC streets Thursday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Water main break in 1200 block of East High Street (photo by Bryan Bobb)

Crews are working on a water main break in Davenport in the 1200 block of East High Street near MEDIC EMS and Genesis East. The break happened around noon Thursday.

Ambulance service could be affected, and drivers should be aware of potential rerouting.

(Google Maps)

Local 4’s crew saw the water flowing down Bridge Street towards Locust Street.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone. 

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories