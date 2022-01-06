Water main break floods QC streets Thursday

Crews are working on a water main break in Davenport in the 1200 block of East High Street near MEDIC EMS and Genesis East. The break happened around noon Thursday.
Ambulance service could be affected, and drivers should be aware of potential rerouting.
Local 4’s crew saw the water flowing down Bridge Street towards Locust Street.
