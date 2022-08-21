It’s going to be a damp morning for residents along East 32nd Street in Davenport just east of Brady Street. A water main break and a scanner call about “the road sinking” got first responders on the scene quickly. Our Katrina Rose took this photo and reports that water was bubbling up from both sides of the street and the road looked like it was sinking a bit.

We have no further information and no estimates at this time on when the work will be completed. Drivers should drive slowly through the area in the meantime.