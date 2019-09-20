Water main breaks becoming chronic problem for Hampton

Public Works supervisor says 70-year-old pipes are the problem

HAMPTON, Illinois — A minor inconvenience is turning into a chronic problem for the Village of Hampton.

Some people there woke up this morning to find they had no running water. That problem came after a pipe burst on Hubbard Road. It’s the sixth water main break in the village this year.

Public Works supervisor Scott McKay said the water pipes are about 70 years old and today’s break set off a chain reaction.

“We turned the water back on and it started blowing out here so now we have another leak,” McKay said.

It’s a problem life-long Hampton resident Fred Weissman knows well.

“Well I ate out out so I don’t have to do the dishes, see,” Weissman said. “It’s an inconvenience, but we can get through it alright.”

Margo Bush lives just across the street from the break and was on her way to buy bottled water when we spoke to her.

“We’ve been through this before,” she said.

Water has been off since 9 a.m. and she has five thirsty dogs at home.

“They have to drink, too,” Bush said. “Just like us.”

McKay said a normal day of repairs costs about $2,000, but this fix is getting more expensive.

“Tomorrow we’re going to have to come back out here, interrupt service again,” McKay said.

Crews will lay new pipe from the break down near State Avenue.

But the permanent fix, McKay said, is replacing the pipe all along Hubbard Road.

Village records show water main repairs are depleting the public works fund. That’s one reason the village is considering raising water rates.

“We’ll be contending with things like this more and more often,” Weissman said.

McKay said they’ll be back out tomorrow to replace a large part of the line. When the water does come back on, residents will be under a boil order.