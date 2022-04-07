Iowa American Water is planning to conduct water main flushing in Clinton beginning on Monday and continue through Friday, April 29.

This routine work is an essential part of its distribution system maintenance program, a news release says.

“Our annual flushing program enhances customer water service by flushing or cleaning mineral deposits and sediment from water mains to maintain a high quality of water in the Clinton distribution system and also allows us to inspect and operate all of our fire hydrants to assure they are in good working order as well,” said Emily Macklin, Clinton Operations superintendent.

Weather permitting; flushing is set to begin in downtown Clinton on Monday. Much of the flushing will occur before normal business hours Monday through Friday from 4 a.m.–3:30 p.m., the release says. During the flushing, it may be necessary for water company crews to temporarily close streets they are working on for brief periods for the safety of workers and motorists. Iowa American Water maintains and inspects more than 1,200 fire hydrants annually in Clinton.

No interruptions in water service will occur because of this work. Iowa American Water advises that when crews are flushing nearby, customers may experience a drop in water pressure or some discoloration of their water.

Iowa American Water recommends that customers experiencing discolored water let their cold water run to clear before using it again and refrain from doing laundry during that time. Any water discoloration or low-pressure problems should last only a short time. If problems persist, notify Iowa American Water’s customer service line at 1-866-641-2108.

Flushing will be performed by Iowa American Water crew who will work out of trucks identified with the company logo and will have photo identification badges.