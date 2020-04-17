Water main flushing scheduled in Clinton

Iowa American Water is scheduled to perform water main flushing in Clinton, Iowa beginning on Monday, April 20 through Friday, May 8.

This is routine maintenance work and is not related to the current COVID-19 health emergency.

“Our annual flushing program enhances customer water service by flushing or cleaning mineral deposits and sediment from water mains to maintain a high quality of water in the Clinton distribution system and also allows us to inspect and operate all of our fire hydrants to assure they are in good working order as well,” said Jarrek Lucke, Clinton Operations Superintendent.

The work is set to begin in downtown Clinton on April 20, weather permitting. The flushing will occur Monday through Friday from 4am – 3:30pm. During this time crews may have to temporarily close streets for brief periods of time for the safety of workers and motorists.

There will be no interruptions in water service due to this work, although there may be a drop in pressure or some discoloration of the water. If the water is discolored, Iowa American Water advises to let the cold water run clear before using it again and avoid doing laundry during that time. Any issues with water pressure or discoloration should only last a short time. Iowa American Water can be contacted through their customer service line at 1-866-641-2108 if any problems persist.

The flushing will be done by Iowa American Water crews that can be identified with company logoed trucks and photo ID badges. Iowa American Water does ask customers to follow social distancing recommendations, though, while the work is being done in their neighborhood.