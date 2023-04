Visitors of all ages can learn how and why “Water Matters” from 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St., Moline.

Guests can explore the world of water and conservation with interactive activities and displays.

Free kits, prize drawings, crafts, games and more will be featured. Also, attendees can sign up for the Water Pledge to help save 1,000 plastic bottles from going to landfills.

For more information, call the library at 309-524-2440.