Waterloo man arrested in connection with Bettendorf kidnapping

A 31-year-old Waterloo man is behind bars after police say he kept a victim confined for about eight hours during an incident in June.

Lamont Lloyd faces a charges of felony first-degree kidnapping.

The incident according to the arrest affidavit

About 6 a.m. June 23, on the 2100 block of Grant Street, Bettendorf, Lloyd confined the victim to a bedroom. He also took her cell phone, an arrest affidavit says

Lloyd “verbally threatened and physically assaulted the victim,” and injured her face and head, according to the affidavit.

He took her car keys and coerced her into taking him to an ATM to withdraw money from her account.

“At an ATM near the victim’s residence, the victim saw two witnesses and screamed for help,” the affidavit says. “The defendant drove the victim’s vehicle from the scene as the victim was hanging out of the open front-seat passenger door.”

Witnesses saw the victim’s vehicle going the wrong way on a one-way street while the victim was hanging out of the passenger seat and yelled for help, the affidavit says.

Witnesses called 911 to report the incident but officers couldn’t find the vehicle in the area.

Lloyd let the victim go after he got out of the car at a relative’s Rock Island home. She went to Bettendorf Police Department to report the incident, the affidavit says.

Video in the area recorded the victim’s vehicle headed the wrong way on a one-way street as it left the ATM. The passenger door was open on the video, the affidavit says.



Lloyd, who also faces a charge of domestic abuse assault – third or subsequent in connection with a July incident, was arrested on a warrant. He is being held in Scott County Jail on a total of $105,000 cash-only bond, according to jail records.

A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 12 in Scott County Court.