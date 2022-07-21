BY ROB HINCKLEY FOR LOCAL 4 NEWS

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (July 20) – The emotion was real on the face of Jacob Waterman in the winners circle.

Waterman out-dueled Chuck Hanna on a lap 19 restart and won the Tribute to Ron Gustaf Eriksen Chevrolet IMCA Late Model feature Wednesday at East Moline Speedway.

“(Ron) built my motor when I first started racing. What he meant to us and racing is great.”

That caution flew for race long leader Gary Webb, who went too wide off turn two and smacked the wall while on the point. Waterman started on the tail and worked his way through the field to restart on the double front row.

“Just had to be patient. I was actually hoping (Hanna) would take the top on that restart. I thought I could get by him on the bottom easier, but it worked out.”

The race would go caution free the rest of the way with Waterman pocketing $2,090.86 for the 30-lap win, using the top groove especially in turns one and two.

“On a hammer down track like this, speed was important so the top worked.”

The tribute race was the main event during the Rock Island County Fair championship races.

Logan Veloz jumped from row two to the lead on lap one and cruised to another Legacy Corporation IMCA SportMod 15-lap victory. Jesse Bodin took second ahead of a great battle between David Engelkens, Erick Turner and T.J. Patz.

Mike Zemo jumped to the lead early and led all 15 laps of the County Waste Systems IMCA Mod Lite finale. Jacob Copley took the battle with R.J. Gonzales for second ahead of Blake Gonzales and Rob Guss.

Nick Proehl jumped into Gary Schlieper’s car and held off a charging Dustin Forbes for the Riverbend Pizza Place Sport Compact 12-lap fair crown. Michael Lundeen, Trent Lebarge and Dustin Meiners followed.

Ray Guss, Jr. topped the 12-lap Nostalgic Stock Car Racing Club feature while 10-year old Blake Crebo beat Erin Boesdorfer in the Kids Mods.

A total of 52 cars were in the pits and the final checkered flag fell about 9:30 p.m.

The 2022 season continues next Sunday July 31 with all seven regular stock car classes in action. There is no racing this Sunday July 24 due to the fair.

For more information, log on to the East Moline Speedway Facebook page or call 563-343-8250.

Following are the UNOFFICIAL RESULTS of stock car racing Sunday evening at East Moline Speedway, East Moline, Ill., listed with finishing position, car number, driver and starting position.

Eriksen Chevrolet IMCA Late Models

Tribute to Ron Gustaf (30 laps) – 1. 10-Jacob Waterman[13]; 2. 65-Chuck Hanna[5]; 3. 84-Sam Halstead[4]; 4. 90-Shawn Mulvany[6]; 5. 12-Don Pataska[10]; 6. 7-Andy Nezworski[8]; 7. 92-Dustin Schram[7]; 8. W56-Gary Webb[1]; 9. 8L-Chris Lawrence[9]; 10. 1H-Mike Haines[11]; 11. 33-Brandon Rothzen[3]; 12. 35-Ryan Claeys[14]; 13. 96-Jacob Beal[12]; 14. 77-Joe Beal[2]

1st Heat (10 laps) – 1. Hanna 2. Jo. Beal 3. Webb 4. Schram

2nd Heat (10 laps) – 1. Mulvany 2. Pataska 3. Halstead 4. Lawrence

Legacy Corporation IMCA SportMods

Feature (15 laps) – 1. 43LV-Logan Veloz[3]; 2. 2JR-Jesse Bodin[4]; 3. 65-David Engelkens[2]; 4. 10-Erick Turner[1]; 5. 89-TJ Patz[9]; 6. 76-Chuck Fox[7]; 7. 77JR-Rayce Mullen[8]; 8. 66S-Mitch Strayer[6]; 9. 90-Keith Wiersema[10]; 10. 81-Adam Parker[5]; 11. 7-Colin Lyon[11]; 12. 57-Jeff Schoonover[12]

1st Heat (8 laps) – 1. Turner 2. Engelkens 3. Fox 4. Parker

2nd Heat (8 laps) – 1. Veloz 2. Bodin 3. Mullen 4. Strayer

County Waste Systems IMCA Mod Lites

Feature (15 laps) – 1. Z-Mike Zemo Jr[1]; 2. 55C-Jacob Copley[2]; 3. 18G-RJ Gonzales[5]; 4. 16G-Blake Gonzales[4]; 5. 9G-Rob Guss[3]; 6. 131-Bryan Wonick[6]

1st Heat (8 laps) – 1. Zemo 2. R. Gonzales 3. Copley 4. B. Gonzales

Riverbend Pizza Place Sport Compacts

Feature (12 laps) – 1. 101-Nick Proehl[4]; 2. 815-Dustin Forbes[6]; 3. 27-Michael Lundeen[9]; 4. 19L-Trent Lebarge[8]; 5. 21M-Dustin Meiners[7]; 6. 29-Roy Schmidt[2]; 7. 14-Drew Wise[5]; 8. 25M-Mike Morrow[3]; 9. 4D-Dustin Porter[10]; DNS – 79-Joey Dorsey

1st Heat (6 laps) – 1. Forbes 2. Porter 3. Proehl 4. Lundeen

2nd Heat (6 laps) – 1. Lebarge 2. Schmidt 3. Dorsey 4. Wise

Nostalgia Stock Car Racing Club

Feature (12 laps) – 1. 38-Ray Guss Jr[8]; 2. 00-Jeff Walker[1]; 3. 112-Pat Tuttle[4]; 4. TR1-Matthew Hirst[3]; 5. 55-Mark Claeys[2]; 6. 25-Austin Honts[6]; 7. 50-Jeff Adams[7]; 8. 95-Tanner Gerard[5]

1st Heat (6 laps) – 1. Guss 2. Hirst 3. Walker 4. Claeys

Kids Mods

Feature (12 laps) – 1. 24-Blake Crebo[2]; 2. B8-Erin Boesdorfer[1]

1st Heat (6 laps) – 1. Crebo 2. Boesdorfer