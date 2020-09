Quad City parents have a new way to keep their kids active while their kids are learning online.

The Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Department is continuing their Virtual Camp In A Bag program.

It started this summer as an alternative for in-person camps.

There are indoor and outdoor activities packed into a paper bag.

Pick-up for the bags is at the Life Fitness Center in Bettendorf on Friday afternoons.

You can sign up at the link here: https://apm.activecommunities.com/bettendorf/Home