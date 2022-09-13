The Whiteside County Health Department (WCHD) is offering updated Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 bivalent booster doses starting today, September 13. Bivalent boosters replace all previously approved boosters and are the only currently approved boosters for people ages 12 and older. They may only be administered after completing a primary COVID-19 vaccine series.

The Pfizer bivalent booster has been approved for people ages 12 and older and can be administered two months after the completion of the primary series or last booster dose. The Moderna bivalent booster has been approved for people ages 18 and older and can be administered two months after the completion of the primary series or last booster dose. Bivalent boosters have been formulated to offer improved protection against the most recent COVID-19 variants. All eligible individuals are strongly encouraged to get this updated booster dose as soon as possible to enhance their protection against COVID-19.

To find providers offering bivalent booster doses and schedule an appointment, click here or call the National COVID-19 vaccination assistance hotline at 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 888-720-7489). Click here to schedule an appointment directly with the Whiteside County Health Department. For more information on CDC’s recommendations for Staying Up to Date with COVID-19 Vaccines, click here.