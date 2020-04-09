We are in fact, bending the curve: Illinois governor

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker responds to a question after announcing that three more people have died in the state from from Covid-19 virus, two Illinois residents and one woman visiting from Florida, during a news conference Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The rate of rise is looking less and less exponential, Illinois Gov. Pritzker said on Thursday during his daily briefing on coronavirus.

“That indicates to us that we are in fact, bending the curve,” he said.

“There is even some evidence that we may be moving toward a flatter curve,” Pritzker added while emphasizing on the need to monitor data on a daily basis as the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths continues to grow in the state.

On Thursday, Illinois reported 1,344 additional cases and 66 deaths due to COVID-19. The state is now reporting a total 16,422 in 81 counties along with 528 deaths.

Illinois remains in the top 10 states with most number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S.

There is little hope that mitigation strategies are helping to flatten the curve in the country.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House Task Force Director, on Thursday said that death tolls “looks more like 60,000 than the 100,000 to 200,000” that was previously estimated the U.S. officials. He credited this reduction in death toll to efforts like social distancing.

New York, which is at the epicenter of the outbreak with about 150,000 cases, is showing signs that the curve is flattening.

Our healthcare system has done a phenomenal job increasing capacity and saving lives.



Thanks to social distancing and NY on PAUSE we are flattening the curve.



But we must remain vigilant. #NewYorkTough — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 9, 2020

California, first state in the country to issue stay-at-home order, took early and aggressive steps to stop the spread of COVID-19 and now seeing signs that indicate that the curve is starting to flatten.

United States is reporting more than 450,000 cases and about 16,000 deaths, as of Thursday, according to John Hopkins University.