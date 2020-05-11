‘We haven’t passed our peak yet,’ Illinois governor as state nears 80,000 cases

After a member of Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s senior staff tested positive for COVID-19, the Governor’s Office employees will follow Illinois Department of Public Health guidance and work from home for an appropriate isolation period.

The Illinois Department of Health reported 1,266 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 79,007.

The department also reported 54 additional deaths in the last 24 hours which makes the death toll to 3,459 statewide.

Although the state has been under a stay-at-home since April 7th, Illinois is yet to reach the peak of its coronavirus cases.

“Compared to the forecast that I shared with you on April 23rd which predicted peaking in between late April and early May, that time frame of plateauing near a peak has been extended from mid-May into mid-June,” Gov. Pritzker said during Monday’s daily briefing.

According to the Pritzker administration, the latest prediction comes from the daily death and hospital capacity data recorded in the last last two and a half weeks.

“Remember, no one can truly stop this virus without a vaccine. But what we have been aiming to do since early March is slow down the exponential rate of transmission,” Gov. Pritzker added.

“When we do that, it leads to a slower rate of infections over a longer period of time, giving our health care system the ability to treat those who have complications, and giving our pharmaceutical researchers time to develop effective treatments and potentially a vaccine,” he said.

The administration said on Monday that it has a sufficient number of hospital bed and ventilator capacity to treat COVID-19 patients at the current rate of transmission, under Phase 2 mitigation.

Gov. Pritzker said that all the four regions are on pace to move into next phase after the 28-day period, except one. The Northeast region’s positivity rate is at 22.3 percent, which is 20 percent higher than the cap on this metric to move into the next phase. A key metric for a region to move to next phase is that it has- no overall increase or has reached a stability, or a decrease in hospital admissions for COVID-like illness across a 28-day period.

The Pritzker administration released the following information on Monday that reflects a decrease in hospitalizations since May 1st- 18.6 percent decrease in the Northeast region, 35.8 percent decrease in the North-Central region, 44.4 percent decrease in the Central region, and 54.3 percent decrease in the Southern region.



As of midnight May 8, all four regions met the third requirement of available surge capacity of at least 14 percent for ICU beds, medical/surgical beds, and ventilators.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike also announced on Monday that Illinois has received its first allocation of Remdesivir, an investigational anti-viral drug.