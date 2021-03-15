‘We need the support.’ Pancake breakfast benefits Iowa first responders

A hearty breakfast and a chance to support first responders on the frontlines brought people to Clinton County over the weekend.

Grand Mound Fire & Rescue held its annual pancake breakfast — hosted on the second Sunday of March every year — in drive-thru fashion at the Grand Mound Community Center.

All proceeds raised from the events go toward small equipment needs for firefighters to better help serve the community.

“It’s great because we need the support; we’re kind of tight (on money) because of the issues of the last year and trying to support our community by protecting them with the emergency response,” said a spokesperson from the fire department.

Coming up in September, Grand Mound Fire & Rescue is hosting its chicken dinner fundraiser.

Follow the fire department on Facebook for updates as they become available.