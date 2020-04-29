“We need to know if someone is sick,” Tyson employees voice concerns to Local 4

Tyson plants in our area have been hit hard with the Coronavirus.

More than 200 employees have tested positive from the Columbus Junction, Iowa plant.

Now, Rock Island County’s health department declared an outbreak at the plant in Joslin, Illinois.

We learned 92 employees at the Joslin plant came down with the virus and two of them died.

Local 4’s Eric Zizich spoke with two employees who say they got sick and are concerned about the plant’s safety.

Meanwhile, Tyson announced it’s doubling bonuses and increasing short-term disability coverage to help frontline workers.

The company also says, it’s implementing additional health screening measures.