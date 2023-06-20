A “We Say Gay” Rally: Uniting for Equality, Inclusivity, and Justice in Iowa” will be held Sunday, June 25, at 4:30 p.m., in Vander Veer Park in Davenport.

The Iowa legislature’s recent attempt to pass some of the most severe anti-LGBTQ+ and anti-women, BIPOC, and minority laws has sparked outrage and mobilized a diverse group of advocates and allies, says a news release Tuesday from head organizer Alexandra Dermody.

In response, a powerful and vibrant “We Say Gay” rally is set to take place in Davenport, showcasing unwavering support for the LGBTQ+ community, gender equality, and social justice.

Jasmine Schneider, a lifelong resident of Davenport who is running for mayor this fall, will speak at the June 25 rally.

At the forefront of this inspiring event are a lineup of influential speakers, each committed to advancing the cause of equality and creating a better future for all Iowans, the release says. The speakers (more may be scheduled later) are:

Iowa State Rep. Elinor Levin

State Representative Elinor A. Levin (she/her) is a cis queer teacher, legislator, community volunteer, animal lover, military spouse, and proud auntie to lots of amazing kids. Between legislative commitments, she teaches writing, organizes community theater, grows food in her garden, sings with The Quire, and volunteers her time for her neighborhood and local business district. She is an Iowan by choice, and she wants to ensure that other folks choose Iowa and are able to make a secure, wonderful life here.

Iowa State Sen. Liz Bennett

State Senator Liz Bennett (she/her) is an LGBTQIA+ Iowan, dedicated public servant, former tech professional, and passionate advocate for her constituents in Cedar Rapids. After four terms of service in the State House, she was elected to the Iowa Senate in 2022. Her commitment to the cause, even in politically challenging situations, has earned her widespread recognition and respect. Beyond her legislative responsibilities, Liz is an active community member and music lover, affiliated with the American Federation of Musicians (AFM Local 137). She volunteers with the German Shepherd Dog Rescue of Iowa and previously offered her services to Cedar Rapids AniMeals. Liz has served on the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council and is currently on the Kirkwood Community College Liberal Arts Advisory Committee. Her diverse interests and commitments enrich her understanding of the community she serves, reinforcing her dedication to promoting the well-being and prosperity of Iowans.

Brittany Jones is an independent presidential candidate from Eugene, Ore.

Brittany Jones (she/her) is running as an unaffiliated Presidential Candidate, With her unwavering support for the LGBTQIA+ community and commitment to equality and justice for all, Brittany is a trailblazer in the fight for civil rights and social justice. As a woman married to a woman, this cause is especially important to her. Her message of hope and inclusivity resonates deeply with those who believe in a more equitable and just society.

Jasmine Schneider is a lifelong resident of Davenport, who has many friends and family members who are part of the LGBTQ plus family. She has always had strong opinions and believes that everybody should be free to live their life how they should choose without fear of repercussions or ossification by the general public. She is proud to be considered an advocate for those who are not able to stand up for themselves. This passion is one of the reasons she will also be appearing on the ballot as a candidate for mayor of Davenport in the upcoming 2023 elections.

Alexandra Dermody

Alexandra Dermody (she/her), a community organizer, local advocate, nonprofit director, and small business owner, adds her voice to the rallying cry for progress. As a queer woman running for the Davenport City Council, she aspires to bring better representation to her community and uplift the voices of LGBTQ+, BIPOC, and women who have historically been marginalized.

Nino Erba

Nino Erba is a former candidate for the Dubuque City Council in 2019 and Dubuque mayor in 2021. He’s also an active member and volunteer with the Dubuque Chapter of the NAACP. Having overcome a difficult childhood being both gay and on the autism spectrum, Nino is now fully committed to making sure that no one who’s LGBT faces the same trauma that he did. His future political plans are to run again for mayor of Dubuque in 2025.

The “We Say Gay” rally aims to “create a space where love, diversity, and acceptance prevail,” Tuesday’s release says. “By demonstrating their resilience and determination, the attendees of the rally intend to send a clear message to the Iowa Legislature: the LGBTQ+ community and its allies are here to stay and will not be silenced.”

LGBTQ supporters rallied on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Vander Veer Park, Davenport, against pending Iowa legislation. (photo by Eric Olsen)

Dozens of LGBTQ supporters held a Vander Veer rally on March 11, 2023, that focused on backing transgender health care, especially for younger people. On March 22, 2023, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill banning people who are transgender from using K-12 school bathrooms and locker rooms that align with their gender identity, as well as barring youth from starting gender-affirming medical treatments.

The use of puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgery for gender transition is now banned for minors, but those already receiving care have 180 days to end their treatment in Iowa.