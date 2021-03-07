‘We were playing gunshots or fireworks?’ Resident hears gunfire outside her home

A Davenport woman who heard gunfire on her street Saturday night told Local 4 News what was going through her mind in those moments.

The gunshots damaged three cars in the area of the 800 block of Pershing Avenue, where officers searched for evidence and found multiple shell casings.

“I was downstairs, and I was outside and all of a sudden we heard a pop pop pop pop pop. There were multiple. At least 10,” Ashleigh Walker said.

Bullets continued to fly in Davenport. three vehicles were hit after gunfire was exchanged between subjects around the 800 block of Pershing. Walker says she and her roommate hear the sound of gunfire often.

“We were playing ‘Gunshots or fireworks in Davenport/’ and we were definitely like, ‘It’s definitely gunshots.'”

As the gunfire erupted, Walker was talking on the phone with her mom.

“I told my mom, ‘Hey, if you’re hearing noises, don’t worry about it,’ and everything,” Walker said. “So, we had our phone call and we hung up and then all of a sudden 15 or 20 minutes later we had a cop in our back yard saying ‘Hey, have you seen anything or heard anything?'”

After she spoke with the officer, Walker and her roommate walked outside and saw a very active scene.



“We came out into our front yard and there was four-plus officers,” Walker said. “And we were thinking okay, it definitely wasn’t a fireworks situation here.”

Walker grew up in the country, where she would hear gunshots often at night. But it wasn’t because people were shooting at each other.

“If someone is shooting guns it’s most likely they’re shooting at a deer and they’re missing, that’s why they are shooting twice or not,” she said. “So, it’s most likely safe.

“But in the city, I’m thinking most likely they aren’t seeing a deer or an animal so it’s most likely not as safe as back home.”