We will need to make extraordinarily difficult decisions: Illinois governor on financial impact of COVID-19

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker responds to a question after announcing that three more people have died in the state from from Covid-19 virus, two Illinois residents and one woman visiting from Florida, during a news conference Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Gov. Pritzker on Wednesday addressed the financial hit Illinois is taking during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Illinois Department of Revenue is projecting a seven percent decline in state revenue, $2.7 billion, for the fiscal year 2020 and $4.6 billion for the FY 2021.

“We will need to make extraordinarily difficult decisions on top of the difficult decisions that we have already made,” Pritzker said during the daily briefing.

“but together with the state legislature we will make them and we will do so with an unswerving dedication to fairness,” he added.

The governor expressed gratitude to the congressional leaders from both parties for supporting the first CARES Act which will provide $2.7 billion to Illinois and will be used to cover state government expenditures in response to the pandemic.

Gov. Prizker also added that the funding cannot be used to make up for state government revenue shortfalls and asked the federal government to pass CARES Act 2, another stimulus bill, to support state governments.

In a press release, the Pritzker administration said that it is taking the following steps to improve the state’s immediate fiscal health: