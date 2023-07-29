Lincoln Community Center’s Summer 2023 Wealth Management Education Series will continue next month, according to a news release.

From 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, an estate-planning discussion will be held, with “The What, How, Why, Where, and Who of your Estate Plan.”

From 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, there will be an investment planning discussion: “The What, How, Why, Where, and Who of Investing.”

From 5-6 p.m. Thursday,Aug. 17, a retirement planning discussion will be held, with “The What, How, Why, Where, and Who of Retirement.

Presenter for all the sessions, which are free, will be Erie Johnson, J.D., CFP® at Lincoln Community Center – TMBC, 318 E. 7th St., Davenport.

To attend virtually, via Microsoft Teams, provide your email and submit any questions prior to the event to: eriejohnson@qcbt.com. Questions from in-person attendees will be give priority on the day of the event.

No tech support will be available, so participants are encouraged to test their ability to access Microsoft Teams prior to the event.