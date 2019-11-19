Wear eyelash extensions? Do this one thing to avoid lash lice

Eye doctors are warning women who get eyelash extensions about the potential danger of lice.

Optometrists say they’ve seen more cases of ‘lash lice’ to go along with the new trend. That’s because a lot of women who get the extensions are reluctant to wash the lashes. They worry the added lashes might fall out.

Not washing them can cause an infection, lice can be a problem as well.



Dr. Brenna Kitzmann, Optometrist at Virdi Eye Clinic says the medical term is called demodex, and it’s a type of mite.

“It’s normal to see the demodex in the lashes, but if you don’t wash them regularly then they can really take over, but we do treat them regularly.”

Kimberly Dekoster, Lash artist at Fusion Salon & Spa says it’s important that your lash tech is sending clients home with proper post care in cleaning your lashes.

“You want to make sure you’re cleaning them daily getting them subs up, and rinsing them off, but that’s a key factor is to make sure you’re cleaning them daily, and getting the daily grime out of that”, she says.

Experts say cleaning is critical.

Dr. Kitzmann says, “Some women feel if they wash their lids those lashes may fall off, but cleaning them also helps to retain your lashes, and helps keep them longer and looking better.”

Symptoms of lash lice include inflammation, red and irritated eyes. If you experience lash lice experts say the best way to treat it is with tea tree oil.

