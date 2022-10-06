Charly Erpelding’s long fight with cancer is coming to an end.

In a Facebook post from her family, they revealed that after a routine CT scan for the clinical trial in St. Louis, the learned that the chemo and experimental drug Charly was taking was not working Her cancer has progressed significantly in a short timeframe. The family was faced with a difficult decision and understood that the ultimate decision was Charly’s.

“Without hesitation, and with all the grace in the world, she calmly explained to Tara and Will and me, that she fought as long and as hard as she could, and that she was not ready and at peace to stop any further treatment,” said the post. “Charly calmly explained it was time to end the fight and sh is 100% at peace with her decision, no question.”

The family has started hospice care at home, where she can spend time with her family friends and her cat and dogs. The family asks everyone to wear their Cheerin’ for Charly shirts, the color yellow or Iowa Hawkeyes gear to show the family how much support they have from the community. Supporters are asked to post phots on Charly’s Facebook page and/or use the hashtag #CheerinForCharly.

Charly was 8 years old and in second grade at Hoover Elementary in Bettendorf when she first battled Ewing’s Sarcoma and won. This past May, after eight years, she had a recurrence of her bone cancer.