Weather causing cancellations

Several events in the area are being cancelled due to the weather.

Today’s Quad City Night to Shine dress giveaway at the Davenport Public Library was cancelled. No information about rescheduling is available at this time. Visit their website for more information.

Tonight’s Quad City Storm game versus the Peoria Rivermen at the TaxSlayer Center has also been cancelled. It will be rescheduled at a future date to be determined.

If you are going to an event today, you may want to call ahead to make sure that it’s not cancelled.

We will keep you updated with any other cancellations that we hear about.