Due to tomorrow’s predicted severe weather and the Good Friday holiday on Friday, the Whiteside County Health Department has revised their SHIELD testing schedule for this week. This week’s testing schedule is as follows.

Monday, April 3 from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 4 from 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 5 from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 6 from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Friday, April 7 the clinic will be closed.

For more information, call the Whiteside County Health Department at (815) 626-2230 or visit their website.