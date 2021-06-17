Webinar to discuss the intersection of ‘Race, Adolescence and Trauma’

Kids are struggling with with mental health at record rates lately.

That’s getting attention in the Quad Cities.

The Juvenile Justice Clinic and Initiatives is tackling those and other issues with a webinar on Tuesday.

Kristen Henning, J.D., L.L.M., Blume Professor of Law and director of the Juvenile Justice Clinic and Initiative at Georgetown University Law Center in Washington D.C., will be the featured speaker in the webinar “Race, Adolescence and Trauma” and joined Local 4 News at 4 via Zoom to tell us more about it.

To register for the webinar, click here.

Attendees also are invited to take part in a follow-up meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6, to start working on needed local changes.