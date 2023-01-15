A virtual webinar, “From the Cradle to the Grave: Extracting Information from German Vital Records,” will be 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22. Cost is $20 for German American Heritage Center members, and $25 for non-members. Register here.



Birth, marriage, and death records are goldmines of information for German genealogists, according to a news release. During the webinar, you will learn how to extract the information you need from these clue-filled documents



Katherine Schober will teach you how to research effectively in your genealogy search. Born in St. Louis, she earned her master’s degree in the German language through Bowling Green State University/University of Salzburg. She then spent three additional years in Austria, teaching English and translating German (with a focus on history).



In 2014, she moved back to the States with her Austrian husband, and, although they are now in America, German is still the main language spoken in their home.



This webinar will be recorded and available to view for 30 days after the program.