Governor Kim Reynolds has announced a schedule of webinars to help parents and guardians who want to apply for Iowa’s new Students First Education Savings Accounts (ESAs). The webinars will be hosted by Odyssey, the program administrator chosen by the state, beginning Tuesday, May 23. Six sessions will be offered through June 7. The full webinar schedule and registration can be found here. The webinar will be recorded for anyone who cannot view a live session.

The ESA application period for the upcoming school year opens on Wednesday, May 31, at 8 a.m. A link to the online application will be provided here. Applications will be taken through Friday, June 30.

The Students First Act was signed into law on January 24 of this year and will provide state funding for eligible students who attend accredited nonpublic schools beginning with the upcoming school year. All incoming kindergarteners and all K-12 students who are currently enrolled in a public school district are eligible for the ESA program. Families with children currently attending an accredited nonpublic school are also eligible for ESAs based on their annual income during the first two years of the program. Income eligibility is 300% of the federal poverty level (FPL) for the 2023-24 school year and 400% FPL for the 2024-2025 school year. Starting with the 2025-2026 school year, all K-12 students in Iowa who choose to attend an accredited nonpublic school will be eligible for an ESA, regardless of income.

For answers to FAQs about the ESA application process, click here.