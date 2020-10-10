Website gives real-time vacancy information to Iowans

The IowaHousingSearch.org website offers Iowans searching for rental housing, including those that may be temporarily displaced because of natural disaster, a resource of up-to-date rental units with current vacancies.

The website offers detailed listings of 56,000 housing units, including more than 2,200 immediately available units in the 27 counties declared disaster areas after the August derecho, a news release says.

“The IowaHousingSearch.org site is a powerful resource that provides a critical link between thousands of available rental units and the Iowans searching for them,” said Iowa Finance Authority Executive Director Debi Durham. “This tool becomes even more critical in providing real time information after a natural disaster that unfortunately may leave Iowans in need of immediate, temporary housing.”

IowaHousingSearch.org is supported by a toll-free, bilingual call center and is designed to give renters, landlords, housing professionals and social service providers access to detailed information about real-time rental housing vacancies.

The website was launched in 2014 and has grown to represent all types of rental units in Iowa, representing a current total of 740 unique landlords. Renters in search of housing or landlords interested in listing rental units may visit IowaHousingSearch.org or call 1-877-428-8844 from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday-Friday.

The website offers a free way for landlords to advertise properties through detailed listings that highlight amenities, special features, pictures, maps and extensive information about accessibility features and nearby amenities such as parks, schools and hospitals.

In addition to online technical support and a toll-free, multilingual call center for customer service, the website provides live webinar trainings upon request for service and property providers, housing and social caseworkers and agency and property staff. The service is funded by the Iowa Finance Authority.