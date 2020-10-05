Wedding industry sees impacts of COVID-19

Local businesses in the wedding industry are dealing with the effects of the pandemic.

During this ever-changing time, Diane Neibuhr, the owner of Hope’s Bridal in Davenport, is focusing on what they can control.

“I think this will be our normal for several months, maybe, maybe even a couple of years,” she said. “Every day is just a new adventure, and honestly that’s how I think I am looking at it.”

Their business, like many others in the industry, experienced financial loss during what is usually a busy season.

“We’ve not been able to help as many brides find a bridal gown from April until now as we had historically,” she said.

Date changes and cancellations are greatly impacting wedding planner Brianne Ackerland, owner of Stress-Free Weddings Inc., who says she is expecting to lose nearly $10,000 because of scheduling conflicts.

Another aspect of the planning that is different for her is keeping couples updated on their venue’s COVID-19 protocols.

“With them each having their own guidelines, that’s a new step we’ve had to add into our regular process of wedding planning,” she said.

Tracy Singleton married her husband Benny during an intimate ceremony in September. They postponed the big celebration until next year, which she says offers a new perspective.

“Ultimately it was just about he and I, and us getting married,” she said.

Singleton is looking forward to next year’s larger celebration with friends and family, as her ceremony in September included only thirty attendees.

For more information about the current wedding guidelines for Iowa and Illinois, visit:

https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/

https://coronavirus.illinois.gov/s/